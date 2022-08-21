Probe, prosecute Buhari’s aide for taking N3m salaries after resignation, HEDA tells ICPC





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the former Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, for receiving salaries to the tune of N3m after his resignation.

Recall that Ahmad had thrown in the towel four months ago, but continued to receive salaries in full from the Federal Government for the months of May, June and July, 2022.

According to records from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for federal officials, the presidential aide received a total of N3,129,530.64 in salaries for May, June and July with his monthly salary standing at N1,043,176.88 and his take-home coming to N876,738.37 after statutory deductions.

Ahmad, who was recently recalled by the President and appointed as the new Special Assistant on Digital Communications, had also confirmed receiving the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper