Round 9: Anthony Joshua intensifies body work as Usyk fights back with hooks

It’s round 9, and Oleksandr Usyk Usyk has slowed down due to the pressure from Anthony Joshua’s vicious body work.

The head movement in particular has slowed down, giving Joshua a more stationary target. Joshua is upping the tempo and the pressure. Joshua is moving forward and letting his hands go with Usyk in retreat! Usyk looks like he’s in trouble. Joshua is landing big shots but not punching himself out, picking his shots with intelligence. Joshua has Usyk reeling toward the ropes but he’s able to make it to the bell. his The most dominant round for either man tonight and surely Joshua’s best in either fight.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper