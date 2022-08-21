Tribunal: My faith in judiciary unshaken – Oyetola





GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, said his faith in the Nigerian judiciary in respect of his petition before the election tribunal remains firm and unshaken.

Oyetola said he and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have the confidence of emerging victorious at the tribunal.

The governor said this during the annual photograph and videography day celebration and fundraising for the construction of a N20 million ultramodern hall in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said he was confident that he would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

He said: “For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper