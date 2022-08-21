Two Benue APC lawmakers defect to PDP with supporters





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers in the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Thomas Kwagh-Kudi representing Makurdi North State Constituency and Jacob Orban of Katsina-Ala West State Constituency at the weekend defected with thousands of their supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Makurdi lawmaker was received into the PDP at the Saint Mary’s Primary School playground, North Bank Makurdi, by Governor Samuel Ortom, the National Asembly member representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Speaker of the State Assembly and PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, National and State Assembly members among others.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ortom said “PDP will continue to remain strong in Benue State, and it will also continue to live up to its name as a true people’s party.”

While assuring the lead decampee, Mr. Kwagh-Kudi and all the defectors of equal opportunities in the party, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper