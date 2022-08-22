2023 Presidential poll: APC S’West vows to deliver massive votes for Tinubu





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Iyiola Omisore, and National Vice Chairman, South West, Isaacs Kekemeke, have expressed confidence that the South West Zone of Nigeria will deliver massive votes for it’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general poll.

The duo spoke at a media briefing, Monday, at the end of a strategic zonal meeting of the APC South West leaders, held at the party Secretariat, Acme road, Ogba, Lagos.

Also at the meeting were: Isaac Omodewu, Chairman APC Oyo Styate, Mrs Olubunmi Oriniowo, APC National Ex-Officio, South West, and Mr. Ayo Afolabi, South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, among others.

Omisore, speaking to the media said, “Election is very near. Luckily for us the presidential candidate for the party (APC) is for the South West.

“We are expected to be proactive. We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote our candidate….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper