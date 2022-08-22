Anti-corruption: LIRS whistle-blower’ll enhance citizens’ participation – CSO





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A civil society organisation, Vanguard for Transparency and Accountability, has described the recently launched Whistle-Blower Initiative of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, as an exemplary boost to the anti-corruption crusade, as it lauded the Ayodele Subair-led LIRS management for sustaining its pace-setting records in tax management reforms in Nigeria.

The President of the anti-corruption crusade group, Paulycap Nnabuogor, said that the initiative which subjects the operations of LIRS to public scrutiny, will promote openness, accountability and ultimately enhance citizens’ participation in governance, boosting their trust in the activities of a sensitive agency of government.

Nnabuogor said the anti-corruption group is convinced that the initiative is targeted at strengthening and re-invigorating frontiers in the fight against fraud and corruption and puts both the management and the staff of the agency on their toes to deliver their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper