Atiku speaks on vision for Nigeria at NBA conference





.

By Biodun Busari

The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Monday, has hinted at his campaign programmes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, at the 62nd Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos state, said his campaign programmes would be called Unity-SEED.

Former Vice President said this in tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Speaking on the acronyms, he said Unity-SEED represents “Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments” that would the basis of his policy framework if he is elected the next Nigerian president next year.

Atiku revealed that the five-fold programme is possible to rebirth Nigeria which the populace has been clamouring for.

He tweeted, “I used the opportunity of the first plenary session of the 62nd NBA conference to give Nigerian lawyers an insight into my bold…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper