Detectives in Ondo arrest alleged killer of policeman, aides to monarch, 9 months after

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Nine months after the killing of a policeman and two aides to a traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Odidiomo Afolabi, detectives have apprehended their suspected killers.

The suspects, Mayowa Iledun and Akinwumi Ebifemi (a.k.a Espanyol) reportedly killed the policeman in November last year and the two aides to the monarch, Ephraim Abayomi and Agbadeloye Idowu in December. They also attempted to take the life of the traditional ruler.

A reliable police source said in Akure that the monarch and the two victims were shot at by the two suspects at Okoga in the Igbokoda area of the state.

Oba Odidiomo and his aides were shot at when they visited the Okoga in the company of his vigilante group to remove speed breakers used on the road to dispose travellers and other road users of their belongings by the suspects and their gang members.

“While they were there, the duo of Mayowa Iledun and Akinwumi Ebifemi (a.k.a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper