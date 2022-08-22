FG sets up 12-man committee to produce Sports Book of Record





Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare

The Federal Government has set up a 12-man Committee to work towards the successful Production and Second Launch of the Sports Book of Record, with a view to documenting athletes’ achievements for posterity.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare while inaugurating the Committee today in his office in Abuja, called on them to work assiduously towards ensuring the production and launch of a one stop shop document for the country’s sportsmen and women as well as their achievements, both past and present.

This he said, is to ensure that the sacrifices and patriotic zeal of the athletes are written in gold and documented accordingly.

Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, Dare charged the Committee to be proactive and approach the assignment with utmost responsibility and patriotism, also urging them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper