How INAC brought 26 countries to Nigeria against all odds





Some of the ambassadors, commissioners and representatives of countries and states that participated in the 2022 INAC with Otunba Segun Runsewe.

…arts make us closer to one another – Spanish ambassador

To bring 26 countries to the Sheraton Abuja Hotel, venue of the 2022 International Arts & Crafts (INAC) Expo which closed last Saturday, is a feat no one else but Otunba Segun Runsewe could have accomplished, given the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity in the country. Some of the countries that participated in this year’s expo were Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Syria, India, Philippines, China, Iran, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Malaysia, Benin Republic, Sudan, Lebanon, South Korea, Tanzania, etc. Even the United States and Bulgaria were represented by their cultural attachés.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 3-day event, the host, Otunba Runsewe, Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, who recalled that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper