NBA-AGC: 2023 election not about religion, tribe but character, competence ― Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has said that the 2023 election will not be about religion or tribe but about character and competence in leadership.

Peter Obi stated this on Monday in Lagos at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference, NBA-AGC.

According to Obi, the country’s woes have gotten so bad that the 2023 election would not be about religion or tribe but about who has the character and competence to deliver the country from its current mess.

“Nigeria is in a mess. We got here simply because of the accumulative effect of bad leadership. The coming election is not about tribe or religion but about character and competence….





