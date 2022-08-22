New Lagos Airport terminal to process 14m passengers per annum





The Federal Government says the newly completed Terminal Two of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday in Lagos while inspecting the terminal and its state-of-the art facilities and fittings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and some journalists were conducted round the project by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Addressing the newsmen, the minister clarified that the new international terminal was not built to replace Terminal One but to complement it.

“That is why we were told that you could check in at one terminal and board at the other, so there is a handshake between the two terminals.

“It was the first terminal added to the original terminal since it was built some 40 years ago.

"The Terminal Two…





