Nigerian student becomes first African to win 108-year-old award, gets $10,000





A Nigerian student studying in the United States, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, has won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, and became the first African to win the prize since its inception in 1914. The award was presented during the International Youth Day organized by the United Nations Global Communications Department, the AFS Intercultural Programs and The Youth Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Noel, who is studying in Vanderbilt University, United States, smiled home with a cash prize of $10,000 in recognition of his vigorous campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour. The AFS Award for Young Global Cituizens recognizes the work of young people around the world for their commitment in improving the global community and contribute to a more just, peaceful, and tolerant world. Aside the star prize winner, Mariana Reyes and Larissa Cevallos emerged second place winners with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper