Pipeline Surveillance: IYC canvasses support for Tompolo, says contract not political





Tompolo

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), have called on Nigerians to support Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo on the contract to secure pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

Secretary, Western Zone of the IYC, Mr Omaghomi OluDerimon, made the call on Monday when he spoke with Vanguard adding that ‘all hands must be on deck to protect our economic mainstay which is crude oil.’

He said the IYC had in time past, through various fora, expressed concern over the volume of oil theft in the region by some economic saboteurs.

“We really commend President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government for seeing to our concerns and subsequently doing something to address the issues.

“There is no Nigerian that is not concerned with the situation of the economy today and they must also know that the situation is made worse by the dwindling fortune of our oil which is caused by oil theft.

“Nigeria’s oil production have been on steady decline for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper