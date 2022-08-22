Three ABU lecturers get Chinese Govt Scholarship





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Three academic staff at Department of Biochemistry in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, have been awarded scholarship by Chinese Government for PhD programme at Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), China.

They are Idris Zubairu Sadiq, Muhammad Auwal Saliu and Rabiatu Bako Suleiman.

They are among the 20 candidates that made the 2022 awardee list of Chinese Government Scholarship Silk Road Programme for International Students drawn from seven countries – Nigeria, Kenya, Yemen, Indonesia, Pakistan, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

In a letter recently, Mrs. Rui Wang, Secretary, Centre for Protein and Cell-Based Drugs, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), informed Ahmadu Bello University of the release of final PhD admission list and the scholarship award to the three academic staff.

Mrs. Wang, who described the admission process as “lengthy and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper