Tinubu’ll win 2023 Presidency — Cleric predicts

By Festus Ahon

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Prophet Coming of the Lord of Paradise The Last Day Church of God a.k.a. Deliverance Ministry for the Kingdom of God, has prophesied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria.

Prophet Coming of the Lord, gave the revelation while speaking to journalists at his residence in Otokutu, near Warri, Delta State, saying that the lord revealed so many things in an encounter on his recent sojourn to a prayer mountain.

The cleric who in 2019, prophesied that President Buhari will win, as well as the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said Nigeria has credible men and women who can govern the country, but was quick to add that God has decided to favour Ahmed Tinubu because of his contribution to humanity.

The long bearded Prophet said,”I will tell you what God said concerning 2023 election. Like I prophesied before the APC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper