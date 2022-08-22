You’re breeder of terror groups, IPoB attacks Miyetti Allah





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, weekend, hit back at the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, claiming the herders’ group is a known architect and breeder of many terrorists groups terrorising Nigeria since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

IPoB was reacting to a statement by one of MACBAN’s leaders, Saleh Alhassan, linking the group with Obedient Movement.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled ‘Miyetti Allah terrorist group and their Igbo phobia mentality’ the group said: “The attention of the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful statement credited to one of the leaders of MACBAN, Saleh Alhassan, linking IPoB movement to the so called Obedient Movement, when they have never linked their Fulani…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper