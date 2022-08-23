2023: With our manifesto, APGA will sweep Delta poll, says Omaruaye





The Delta Central Senatorial District Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Peter Omaruaye has said that owing to the party’s welfarist programmes, APGA is hopeful of springing a surprise at the 2023 general elections, most especially in Delta State.

Omaruaye said this just as he disclosed that even though he does not want to join issues with any politicians from the other divide regarding insinuations that Delta State is a People’s Democratic Party PDP state, he maintained that all the APGA ‘party apparatchik’ is fully prepared for the 2023 race .

The APGA candidate, who opined this in an interview with journalists immediately, after concluding consultations with the leaders, elders and members of the party in Okpe and Udu Local Government Areas, used the opportunity to counter the notion that APGA is a regional party and stressed that it is indeed a national party.

Vanguard recalls that APGA recently won the House of Representatives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper