ASUU and its phantom work policy





By Mohammad Salihu and Akinloye James

THE decision of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, to call off their strike and return to their duty posts has isolated the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

While agreeing that the government has met all its conditions, ASUU is holding out from resuming work on the claim that the government should pay the lecturers for the months that they did not work.

That is the sticking point that has now opened the ASUU activists to the claim of being selfish and turning what they initially claimed to be a selfless struggle for the upliftment of the universities into an egocentric venture.

it is worthy of note that SSANU and NASU have agreed to resume without the selfish demand of being paid for the months they were at home.

ASUU, on its part, is claiming that they are different, on the claim that they are going to teach the things that they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper