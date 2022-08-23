Atiku denies claims he would hand over federal universities to states





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has denied comments attributed to him to the effect that he would hand over federal universities to states to run should he win in 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, which was made available to the media via email, on Monday.

Ibe dismissed what he described as the mischievous misinterpretation of what Atiku said at the plenary of the 62nd annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association as it relates to education and how to address the crisis in the sector.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku did not say that he will handover Federal Universities to state governments if he is elected president come February next year.

“The report is false, untrue, unfounded and not a true reflection of what Atiku Abubakar said while responding to a question on devolution of powers, a key component of his policy…





