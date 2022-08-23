BBNaija: ‘You’ll be evicted if we’re both placed for possible eviction’, Sheggz tells Phyna [Video]





American Lover boy, Sheggz, had a face-off with Phyna, his best friend’s girlfriend, over their wager task.

During their wager task deliberations, Phyna, who was having a bad day and was in an angry state, had walked out of them.

Sheggz took things personally as he lashed out at her.

Bragging, Sheggz stated that if he and Phyna were to be placed for possible eviction, she would be evicted.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper