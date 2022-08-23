Controversial singer, Portable conferred with chieftaincy title [Videos]





Rising controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has set the internet agog after being conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ogun state.

The 28-year-old Zazu Zeh hitmaker was honoured with the title of Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland.

The singer took to his Instagram handle to announce the good news with photos and videos from his coronation ceremony.

He wrote, “Akoi AMULUDUN, Thank God for the blessings every day. Akoi Grace Omolalomi Badmus CEO Dr ZEH Nation Chief AMULUDUN Of TIGBO AWORI Land AMULUDUN Sebi Oba ZAzuu>. Na GOD dey run am Thank GOD say man no be God”. He wrote.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper