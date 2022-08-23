Cubana Chief Priest gifts boy in viral ‘demeaning video’ N.5m [Video]





Nigeria’s number one celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has given the sum of five hundred thousand [N500,000] to a young man he met at an event who initiated a selfie video with him.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Nigerians condemned the socialite after a video of him giving a fan a dirty look surfaced online.

Reacting to the viral video, Cubana claimed that the young man abandoned his duty which was to decorate and set up chairs for the event, to play around.

The young man and Cubana Chief Priest were both on a stage while preparing for a show that seemed to be going on.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper