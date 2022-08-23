Demolition: Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogiri drags FCT Minister, others to ICC





.

…demands $50m compensation, visa ban for defendants

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–An Abuja based businessman and socialite, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri has dragged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Musa Bello to the International Criminal Court, ICC, at the Hague, alleging gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Equally cited as defendants in the suit are the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FCT Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa and the Acting Director, Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, Mukhtar Galadima Usman.

Specifically, Kpokpogri, in a criminal complaint he filed through a consortium of lawyers led by Anna Ofunu Ikwute, alleged that the defendants committed “heinous crimes” against him, by illegally, arbitrarily and forcefully demolishing his house located at Guzape hills, FCT Abuja, leading to the destruction of his assets worth over N2.5billion, with the intent to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper