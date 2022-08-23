Excited Casemiro completes Man Utd move





Casemiro displays his Manchester United shirt during his unveiling at Old Trafford on Monday.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Casemiro has officially completed his transfer to Manchester United.

According to an official statement on the Manchester United website, the midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Casemiro has played over 550 professional games, including 63 for his country.

The Brazil international has won 22 major honours in his peak football career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

The new United signing described his move as an opportunity to start a new challenge at Old Trafford just as he said the Premier League is extremely exciting.

Casemiro (left) warmly embraces Manchester United Legend, Roy Keane after his official unveiling.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper