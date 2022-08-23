Just in:  Otti unveils 38-yr-old as running mate





The Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate in Abia, Dr Alex Otti, has unveiled his running mate, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, a 38-year-old engineer.

Otti also inaugurated his Campaign Council, with a former House of Representatives member, Chief Nnanna Ngwu, as the Chairman.

In a speech at the event in Umuahia on Tuesday, the governorship hopeful said that Emetu satisfied his desire for a youth as running mate.

According to him, the choice is to give the Abia youths a sense of belonging in the political space.

Otti also said that he got attracted to Emetu because of his antecedent as a philanthropist.

“He is renowned in his Ohafia Local Government Area for his outstanding community development service and humanitarian gestures.

“So in all, he fits squarely into the characteristic and quality of the kind of deputy that I yearned for,” he said.

Speaking also on the campaign council, he said that the team was constituted to drive a robust and result-oriented…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper