Keita facing further spell on sidelines as Liverpool’s issues mount





Liverpool have suffered a fresh injury blow with midfielder Naby Keita facing a further spell on the sidelines.

The Guinea international missed Monday’s English Premier League (EPL) defeat at Manchester United after suffering a setback prior to the game.

Keita is yet to feature this season having been ill for the league opener at Fulham and an unused substitute against Crystal Palace last week.

The 27-year-old’s absence compounds Klopp’s selection problems with Curtis Jones, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher all sidelined through injury.

Star signing Darwin Nunez is also suspended.

Klopp said: “Naby was injured (on Sunday). We need further assessment, but it doesn’t look like that he is in training (on Tuesday). Maybe (we) will know more (on Tuesday), but I don’t know.

“During the week it is not easy because we have 15 senior outfield players, I think, in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper