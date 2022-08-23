Kidnapped 4 Catholic reverend sisters freed in Imo





…They were released unconditionally – Sister Ihedoro

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The four Catholic church Reverend sisters who were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen last Sunday at Okigwe-Umulolo axis in Okigwe local government area of Imo state have been freed on Tuesday.

The Secretary-General of Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Zita Ihedoro disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The freed Reverend sisters were kidnapped on their way to a thanks-given mass of one of their colleagues. The names of the sisters include; sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

On how they were freed Sister Ihedoro said: “With hearts full of joy the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo axis on the 21st of August 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper