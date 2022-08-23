Nigeria’s trade surplus declines 50% to $930m





· As foreign trade falls 8.4% to $10.79bn

· Crude oil exports receipts fall 15%

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s trade surplus declined month-on-month, MoM, by 50.8 percent to $930 million in April 2022, from $1.89 billion in March.

This is as a result of an 8.4 per cent fall in total trade to $10.79 billion in April from $11.78 billion in March.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this in its Monthly Economic Report for April which stated that crude oil export receipts fell MoM by 15 per cent to $4.51 billion in April from $5.32 billion in March.

CBN said: “Weaker global growth concerns amid global inflation pressures and uncertainties in the international crude oil market, led to a decline in general trade performance in April 2022.

“Consequently, Nigeria’s total trade declined by 8.4 per cent to $10.79 billion from $11.78 billion in March 2022.

“The development led to a decline in the trade surplus by 50.8 per cent to $0.93 billion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper