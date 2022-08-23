Presidency faults newspapers for calling for Buhari’s impeachment





.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Presidency yesterday faulted one of the nation’s national daily for calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari in its editorial.

The Presidency in a statement issued Iby the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, alleged that the daily had “taken up the role of regular antagonist and political opponent of the President and his party, APC for a long time now, has surpassed itself with its latest call for the impeachment of the President.

“The newspaper editors clearly do not like the way the President is running the country and therefore they believe he should be impeached. They debase both the political discourse of our nation and public understanding of the law and constitution by doing so.

“Impeachment is a process undertaken after high crimes and misdemeanours have been proven. It’s a not a process undertaken against a leader whose politics you do not agree with, or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper