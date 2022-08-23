Strike: ASUU to consider FG’s offer at NEC meeting next Monday





.

…Meeting could be make or mar for union

…Take offers first, parents counsel ASUU

By Adesina Wahab, LAGOS

The National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will hold next Monday to decide on the offers by the Federal Government for it to end its ongoing strike.

The meeting promises to be a decisive one and may determine whether the government would axe the union as being contemplated.

This is just as a member of the NEC told Vanguard in confidence that whatever would be the decision of the union would be in the best interest of the university system.

However, when contacted, National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said his union was yet to officially get any offer from the government’s side.

He said: “We have been negotiating with them through collective bargaining and whatever they have should not be made to us on the pages of newspapers. It should be done the way it is expected to be done.

“Our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper