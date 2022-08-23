We’re fighting insecurity your govt created, IPoB replies Kalu





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, responded to the alleged order by the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who was alleged to have told the Nigerian Army to flush out IPoB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, out of Ohafia, Isiukwuato, Umunneochi and Bende Local Government Areas of the state.

The pro-Biafra group also told Senator Kalu that they have nothing against anybody issuing an order against it but they are, however, waiting for him and the Nigerian Army, to carry out the order, adding that it is not enough to give the order, that what matters is carrying it out.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “ESN ready for Orji Uzor Kalu in collaboration with Nigerian Army to flush those protecting our bushes and forests against terrorist herdsmen”, said that many governors and elements from the South East have tried without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper