2023: Attack issues, not campaign billboards, APGA counsels politicians, others

… Ebonyi Police Command should arrest, prosecute suspects – Odoh

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh, Tuesday called on politicians and their allies to pursue issue based campaign and desist from destroying his billboards and materials in the State.

This came on the heels of the reported destruction of the APGA Governorship candidate’s billboards and materials in different parts of the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, the APGA Governorship candidate, Odoh, alleged that agents of the State Government authorised the destruction his billboards, because they are “obviously jittery of the momentum gained by our consultative engagements in the State.”

He called on the authorities of the Nigeria Police, Ebonyi State Police Command “to immediately commence investigations, arrest and prosecute those suspected to be behind this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper