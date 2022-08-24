2023 elections not about tribe, religion — Peter Obi





By Biodun Busari

As political parties prepare assiduously for campaign programmes and manifestoes that will commence next month, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the 2023 general elections will go beyond connections, tribe or religion.

Obi said this on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday while giving a summary of his speech at the Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC) held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

At the colloquium on Monday, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and former Borno state governor and vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima also delivered their speeches.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper