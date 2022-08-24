Deaf women call for review of Disability Act for more recognition





…Says sign language interpreters, signages in public places important

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

In a bid drive rights of women with disabilities in Nigeria, particularly in the area of Sexual and Reproductive Health Right, a group: Deaf Women Association of Nigeria, DWAN, has beseeched the Federal Government, FG, to begin review of Disability Act.

This was even as the group specifically called on FG to consider it a developmental process by ensuring sign language interpreters and signages are found in public places.

Speaking with Journalists during its 13th Annual General Meeting cum National Deaf Women Summit, in Abuja, the National President, DWAN, Hellen Anurika Beyioku-Alase, bemoaned the discrimination, gender-based violence and poor access to medical facilities as a result of communication gaps.

She said: “Discrimination, gender-based violence and poor access remain big snares against us. Till date, our members and deaf women in general face violence and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper