FG charges Nigerian students abroad to be law abiding

*As 200 get EU’s postgraduate scholarships

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE federal government has charged Nigerian students studying in foreign countries to be law abiding, saying they must avoid things that could obstruct their academic success.

This came as the European Union,EU disclosed that Nigerians was trailing behind Pakistan as the second most benefiting country in its postgraduate scholarships.

Minister of Education,Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the advice, yesterday,in Abuja, at a pre-departure orientation ceremony of the postgraduate scholarships awardees, hailed the EU for the gesture.

Speaking through his representative and Director, Federal Scholarship Board, Mrs Asta Ndajiwo, the minister hailed the EU delegation and the ECOWAS for organising the event for Nigerians students, just as he congratulated the awardees.

The benefiaries are to study in the best European universities, under the Erasmus Plus Programme,an initiative of the European Union,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper