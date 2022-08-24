One dead as Oro worshippers, church members clash in Lagos





By Biodun Busari

An Oro traditional worshipper has been allegedly stoned to death during a clash with members of Truth and the Spirit Prophetic Church, Agege, Lagos state on Tuesday morning.

The incident that led to the death of the traditional worshipper identified as Agboola Akeem was caused by the invasion of traditional worshippers to the church premises while celebrating their Oro festival and asked the church members to suspend their service.

The church worshippers protested the invasion of their church which led to an argument, eventually, a fight broke out and Akeem was stoned to death in the process.

The leader of the church, a 50-year-old Mercy Okocha and other nine members have been arrested as suspects.

A police source who confirmed this to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said the aforementioned church is located at 2, Taiwo Lawal Street in Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos state.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police State Command Public Relations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper