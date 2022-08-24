Rema teams up with American singer, Selena Gomez for ‘Calm Down’ remix





By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has teamed up with American pop star, Selena Gomez, for the remix of his hit single. ‘Calm Down’,

The announcement came days after a viral video of Gomez was seen excitedly greeting Rema backstage with a beautiful international kiss at his Rave & Roses World Tour in Los Angeles, USA.

“Calm Down” became an instant hit after it was released as it quickly raced to 100 million views on YouTube in less than three months. The single which was released as one of the songs ahead of his debut ‘Raves & Roses’ album has emerged as the most successful single off the album.

After pictures of the two artistes surfaced on social media, news of a possible collaboration circulated and eventually, it was confirmed by Selena Gomez who posted a teaser of ‘Calm Down’ remix via her Twitter account.

“An all new version of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper