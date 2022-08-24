WaterAid in partnership for safe water supply in Borno 





.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

WaterAid in partnership with the Coca Cola Foundation (CCF) has launched a water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) project in Borno state.

The water project funded by CCF; are to be managed by the Global Environment and Technology Foundation to strengthen WASH in communities.

Unveiling the facilities, yesterday (Tuesday), in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Water Resources, Tijjani Goni, disclosed that; “The 18-month project, is to provide WASH facilities to 14, 000 people in Pompomari, Gomari, Jiddari Polo and Shehuri Communities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

“Today’s launch will improve water supply services with the promotion of personal hygiene among the various communities in the Maiduguri metropolis.”

CCF’s President, Saadia Madsbjerg also said that water security is a top most priority of the Foundation.

Besides, she added that the Foundation is committed to support and fund as many initiatives to overcome…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper