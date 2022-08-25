Calabar stands still as PDP support group Stage City Walk￼





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A large crowd of about ten thousand persons from the People’s Democratic Party PDP caused a traffic logjam along major streets of Calabar in the early hours of Friday when a leading political support group, Reclaim Cross River staged a city walk.

The exercise was designed to herald the formal inauguration of the 152 ward coordinators across the southern senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the popular 11/11 roundabout to flag off exercise, the State Chairman of the Party, Venatius Ikem Esq expressed delight at the massive turnout noting that the mammoth crowd signposted the strength and infectious fellowship enjoyed by the party across the state.

He said: “This is a mere test run as we fine-tune our modalities to reclaim our lost paradise from the administrative ineptitudes and gross incompetence synonymous with the Ayade led APC government”

“This should send jitters down their spines that their time is up because our people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper