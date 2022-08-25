Convicted fake Army Gen forfeits multi-million assets to defrauded victim in Lagos





By Biodun Busari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Command has given the convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun’s multi-million naira seized properties to his defrauded victim, Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun.

According to EFCC, on Thursday, the assets Abiodun forfeited to Olusegun included a landed property, one Range Rover SUV, a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux.

The nation’s anti-graft agency had charged Abiodun to court for defrauding Olusegun a sum of N266,500,000 and he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on July 8, 2022, and his belongings were seized.

EFCC said the convict’s properties were handed over to his victim on Tuesday while urging the general public not to relent in providing information to assist in fighting corruption.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper