Cross River: Nobody is bankrolling me, I came to serve – SDP guber candidate





…no illegal tax collector will thrive in our state

By Ike Uchechukwu

The candidate of the Social Democratic party, SDP, in Cross River state, Com Effiom Okokon has revealed that his decision to run for governorship was to serve the people and bring good governance closer to them.

He also stated that he was not been sponsored, bankrolled by any godfather, adding that every resources have been purely personal while urging journalists to go and verify.

Com. Okokon made the revelation on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre in Calabar.

He noted that the same people who were at the helm of affairs of the state since 1999 have been recycled every four years stressing that SDP was bringing something new , fresh to the people of Cross River.

He explained that the Six point agenda of his administration known as “HEARTS” which include taking care of the health sector , education , agriculture , rural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper