FG launches plan for energy transition





…as Nigeria seeks $10bn package

By Udeme Akpan

THE Federal Government, yesterday, launched a plan, seeking to raise $10 billion for Nigeria’s energy transition.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the plan was a decisive action, which the nation cannot afford to delay.

He also said Africa’s increasing energy gaps require collaboration to take ownership of the continent’s transition pathways and the action should be decisive and urgent.

He stated: “For Africa, the problem of energy poverty is as important as our climate ambitions. Energy use is crucial for almost every conceivable aspect of development. Wealth, health, nutrition, water, infrastructure, education, and life expectancy are significantly related to the consumption of energy per capita.”

In a statement yesterday by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo also highlighted the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper