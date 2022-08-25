Funny reactions as Charles Okocha gets strange hug from excited female fan [Video]





Funny reactions have trailed a video shared by Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha who met an excited female fan today.

In the viral video which Okocha shared on his official Instagram page Wednesday, the female fan went on her knees to hug the Nigerian legendary actor in excitement.

However, Netizens found the hug strange as she placed her head around his crotch.

See Reactions Below:

@ nnedinma “VWhat happened to the whole of his body tho?😂😂😂”

@desire_india “Why she put face there 😂, sha nothing concern me make i pass”

@sirpk07 “Wahala for we when nor get Fan😂😂😂😂😂”

@cerenorobs “What going on here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, heaven is the goal please 😂😂😂😂😂”

@onyaukpai

“Comrade dey shift you preeq make she no mistakenly bite ham 😂😂😂”

stellablacky16

What kind of smelling hug is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper