Gunmen set ablaze houses, shops in Imo [Photos]





By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen on Thursday set ablaze houses, shops in some parts of Izombe in the Ogutal local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard from the area said the incident started happening from 4:30 pm till 7:30 pm in Izombe.

At the time of filing this story, the reason for the attacks was not made known.

Some of the locations where the attacks took place were mentioned to Vanguard by an eyewitness they include; Central market, Amamuruegede, Eziama, Umuakpa, and Eke-well among others.

But a source who did not want his name mentioned in the report for security reasons, said: “We saw men in a security uniform. They came in with about eight security vehicles fully armed. They drove in at about 4:30 pm.

“When we saw them people were afraid. As it was getting dark, all of a sudden they shot in the air and people started running. They went straight to some selected houses and shops and put fa ire on the buildings. They burnt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper