Insecurity won’t affect Diaspora investments – NiDCOM boss





…Says over 20 Nigerian students killed in Northern Cyprus

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRPERSON of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday dismissed the fears of Nigerians in the Diaspora that their business interests in the country may be jeopardy by the prevailing security situation.

The NIDCOM Chairperson also said that about 20 Nigerian students have been killed in Northern Cyprus even though students have been warned to stay away from the place

Appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the insecurity in parts of the country, noting however, that it is temporary even as she said that the federal government was doing all that is necessary to resolve the situation.

Dabiri-Erewa pointed out that the Nigerian security forces have in recent times been bombarding terrorists in the determined attempt to end their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper