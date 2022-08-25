Italian man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID-19, HIV





By Biodun Busari

An Italian man has become the first person to simultaneously test positive for monkeypox, Covid, and HIV following his trip to Spain.

A report from Newsweek revealed that earlier this year, a 36-year-old Italian male started developing a series of symptoms including fatigue, fever, and a sore throat nine days after returning from a trip to Spain.

The patient’s identity is not disclosed by the report said he spent five days in Spain from 16 to 20 June 2022 during which he confessed to having unprotected sex with men.

On July 2, the man tested positive for coronavirus, according to a case study report published in the Journal of Infection.

That same day in the afternoon, a rash began to develop on his left arm. The following day, small, painful vesicles surrounded by a rash appeared on the man’s torso, lower limbs, face, and glutes.

Three days later, the vesicles had further spread and evolved into pustules – small bumps on the skin at which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper