JUST IN: UNIZIK ASUU upgrades strike to indefinite

THE Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has announced that the ongoing strike embarked upon by the lecturers has officially been made indefinite.

After a Congress in Awka, the chairman of the union, Comrade Stephen Ufoaroh said UNIZIK is fully in support of the national, zonal and branch leaderships on their stand concerning the strike.

He said: “Against the backdrop of government’s intransigence and lack of commitment to reaching an agreement with ASUU on the contentious issues after over six months of industrial action, ASUU-NAU has ultimately resolved for a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike going forward, until all issues at stake are satisfactorily resolved between the Union and the Federal Government.

"ASUU NAU Congress reaffirms support for the national, zonal and branch leaderships of the union in their management of the struggle to save the soul of the public universities in…





