Obaseki mourns death of Enogie Akenzua

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has mourned the passing of HRH Edun Agharese Akenzua, the Enogie of Obazuwa-Iko, who passed at the age of 87 years.

He was the pioneering Editor of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper, when it was established by the government of late Brig-General Samuel Ogbemudia in 1968.

In a statement in Benin City, yesterday, the governor said: “A royalty per excellence, Enogie Akenzua was an inimitable blue blood, filled with wisdom, wit and courage. He loomed large and lived a life dedicated to upholding truth, Benin values and promoting communal integration.

“Enogie Akenzua lived an illustrious life as one of Nigeria’s brightest journalists, a walking library of sorts, who provided unparalleled insight on Benin history, provided incisive and convincing explanations on thorny issues that confounded many about the kingdom and the Nigerian nation.

"A fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, he was cerebral…





