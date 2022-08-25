PDP Crisis: Atiku, BoT members should relocate to Rivers, pacify Wike – Nazif





…Asks BoT members to adopt a realistic strategy of Leadership, Diplomacy and Wisdom to handle Wike

…Asks PDP National Chairman, Ayu to resign now in the Interest of the party

By Henry Umoru

THE Immediate past Deputy National Chairman, North of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif has urged the Presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to as a matter of urgency lead all members of the Board of Trustees, BoT on a reconciliatory visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as part of moves to pacify him

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Senator Nazif who urged the Senator Walid Jibril led BoT to adopt what he described as a realistic approach that requires leadership, diplomacy and wisdom tok handle the present political crisis between the party and Govornor Wike, said that the Governor has the right to be annoyed as the onus would be on the party to pacify him.

The one time member of the House of…





